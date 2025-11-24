Active weather pattern shaping up for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good Sunday evening, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn checking in with you after what has been a really nice weekend across the Miami Valley. Both days featured highs in the 50s and sunshine that helped make things feel a bit better.

The pattern this week will really start to crank up into an active one as multiple systems will cross the region. While Thanksgiving itself will be dry, the time between now and then will be a bit busy. So, let’s dive in!

Fog Chance

There is a low chance of fog overnight, and I think the best chances will be south of I-70. A clear sky, light wind, and some moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere could spark some areas of fog. I do not think as of late tonight it will be as widespread as guidance indicated a bit earlier today, but check before leaving in the morning to see what conditions are like!

Tuesday Rain

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning we see our first of three systems in the next 7 days to slide into the region. Expect wet roads and a slow go of it Tuesday, especially during the first half of the day. A few pockets of moderate rainfall are possible as well.

Wednesday AM

A second system will march in on the heels of Tuesday’s rain to bring a few light showers. More importantly, this Wednesday front sets the tone for colder, Canadian air to rush into the area and give us a cold Thanksgiving!

rain totals

Rain totals should generally be around 0.50″, but a few higher totals are possible as well. This includes both fronts prior to Thanksgiving itself. Those who need it most should get a good drink of water from these rounds of rain!

Thanksgiving Wind Chill

The changes do not stop there! Check out just how cold it is looking for Thanksgiving Day in the morning hours! Temperatures in the 20s with a brisk wind will drop the feels like temperatures into the teens. BRRR! Dress accordingly if you are out and about on Thursday or Friday!

Next Weekend

Now, the third system? That is still 6-7 days out. However, some signs of at least a chance of wintry precipitation exist for Saturday afternoon into Sunday next weekend. I stress that there certainly will be changes to the forecast as we gain higher confidence. In active patterns like this we have to watch the storm tracks closely of each system to see how the next system is impacted and so on.

