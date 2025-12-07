Active week of weather ahead for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good Sunday evening, everyone! I hope you are enjoying the end of your weekend. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been another gloomy day. This morning’s precipitation amounted to very little as we did not see a ton of snow. We knew that system would not be a big player for us locally.

Visibility

Some patchy fog exists this evening as a cold front slides through. With warmer air over top what had been a colder surface we have some areas of fog. Once the front slides through and winds pick up a bit as temperatures fall that should mix out.

Wind Chill

As temperatures fall tonight and some clouds try to clear out we find air temperatures down into the teens and 20s. When you add in a northeast breeze around 10 miles per hour that takes our wind chills down into the single digits and teens. Bundle up in the morning!

Tonight

There is a slight chance of a few snow showers tonight in the far southern parts of the Miami Valley from after midnight until about 6AM. This is a low confidence forecast, but no major issues or accumulations are expected locally.

Trends

We get another slight “thaw” with highs closer to normal by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s! You notice temperatures take a nose dive to end the week and move into next weekend. Highs could drop into the teens...yes the highs could be that cold next weekend! BRRR!

Wednesday

Wednesday features a cold front that’s responsible for that temperature change! Rain showers move in during the early morning. It will be windy with gusts to 40 miles per hour as well! A few snowflakes may mix in as rain ends Wednesday night into Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and stay tuned throughout this week for updates on the forecast!