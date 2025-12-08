Actor Ben Stiller spotted in Dayton Dragons jacket

Ben Stiller spotted rocking Dayton Dragons jacket (New York Knicks via Instagram)
By WHIO Staff

NEW YORK — Actor Ben Stiller was spotted rocking a Dayton Dragons jacket while sitting courtside at an NBA game last week.

Stiller, 60, was seen wearing the jacket while at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

The Dragons shared the photo on social media, saying “When Ben Stiller joins our roster” with two fire emojis.

Stiller was one of the numerous celebrities who donated money to help feed Miami Valley residents impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Stiller also filmed a movie called “Nutcrackers” in Wilmington last year.

