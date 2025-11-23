DAYTON — The AES Ohio Foundation is sponsoring a holiday food drive-thru with The Foodbank Inc. on Nov. 25 to help support local families experiencing hardship the week of Thanksgiving.

The AES Ohio foundation funded the entire distribution, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Volunteers from the Women of AES and Brian Hylander, board president of the AES Ohio Foundation, will help load food bags into cars.

“We know the holidays can be especially difficult for families who are already stretched thin,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, Inc.

Riley said that with the support from AES, they can ensure local families can share a holiday meal.

The event is open to residents of Montgomery, Greene, and Preble Counties.

Each household will get holiday baking hens, fresh produce, along other pantry items.

The event will take place at the Foodbank, Inc. Drive Thru located at 56 Armor Place in Dayton from 9 am to 11 am.

During the event, participants should enter on Mound Street from Washington Street.

Participants should not arrive before 8 am.

The Foodbank Inc. wants participants to make sure there is plenty of room in their cars for food bag placement.

For families who are unable to attend, additional resources can be found using The Foodbank’s Pantry Locator at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/locate-pantry.

AES sponsors food distribution event ahead of holiday The AES Ohio Foundation is sponsoring a holiday food drive-thru with The Foodbank Inc. on Nov. 25 to help support local families experiencing hardship the week of Thanksgiving. (The Foodbank Inc.)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group