Agents seize over 300 grams of meth, 14 guns from Ohio home while serving arrest warrant

Agents seize over 300 grams of meth, 14 guns from Ohio home while serving arrest warrant (Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

SCIOTO COUNTY — Law enforcement agents seized over 300 grams of methamphetamine and 14 guns from an Ohio home last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force and the United States Marshals Service worked together to serve an active arrest warrant in the 60 block of Smith Road in Otway, Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

While serving the warrant, agents with the task force saw what appeared to be Methamphetamine, digital scales, and packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking, all in plain view.

After receiving consent from the property owner, agents conducted a further search and found more narcotics and firearms within the same building.

In total, agents seized over 300 grams of Methamphetamine and 14 firearms from the property.

All the items were seized as evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Charges related to the investigation will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!