Air Force Marathon to put spotlight on Fairborn; 8,000+ runners expected

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 29th Air Force Marathon is set to take place this weekend, drawing thousands of runners from around the world to the Miami Valley.

The marathon will feature over 8,000 participants running a course that primarily winds through Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and includes a two-mile stretch through downtown Fairborn.

“We just love having so many people from across the country, across the world, coming to see us,” said Emily Gay, Communications Manager for the City of Fairborn.

Thomas Lemke, a runner from Riverside, is participating in the 10K race this year after completing the 5K last year. “I’m very excited. A little nervous, but I’m excited. I haven’t gone that far yet, and I hear it’s uphill, so it should be interesting,” he shared.

The event is the largest of the year for Fairborn, requiring extensive planning and security measures. “Our entire police department is on staff that day. No one gets a day off—especially Air Force marathon day,” Gay explained.

Downtown Fairborn transforms into the “Fly Zone,” a vibrant area where spectators can cheer on runners and explore the local offerings. “It’s a fun kind of boost for them to run through Fairborn and see all the fans, and then run back on base and finish the marathon,” Gay added.

For participants like Lemke, the support from the crowd is invaluable. “I can tell you, from a runner’s perspective, being cheered on from people is really motivating and really pushes us to do better,” he said.

Runners will begin picking up their bibs at the Nutter Center this afternoon, with more activities kicking off on Friday. The Air Force Marathon not only showcases athleticism but also highlights the community spirit of Fairborn.

