Air Force Thunderbirds roar into Dayton for this weekend’s air show

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds returned to the Dayton Air Show on Thursday after a four-year absence due in part to military budget cuts. The team is scheduled to perform on Saturday and Sunday at the Dayton International Airport. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

DAYTON — The Air Force Thunderbirds roared into Dayton International Airport on Wednesday.

The jet team is in town as part of the 50th Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show that will take place this weekend.

The Thunderbirds perform for people all over the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was at the air show location when the Thunderbirds arrived, and talked with one of the extraordinary pilots on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The pilots fly the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Thunderbirds show is a mix of six aircraft performing formation flying and solo routines.

The air show kicks off Friday night with Flight Fest and then continues with all the high-flying action Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group