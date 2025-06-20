Air Quality Alert issued for Miami Valley over next 3 days

MVPRC continues Air Quality Alert
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Miami Valley from Saturday (June 21) through Monday (June 23).

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission has issued the alert for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

The weather is expected to be in the mid 90’s this weekend, which is favorable conditions for ground level ozone to form.

The Air Quality Index is expected to be 101 for these days, with any number over 100 considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

This Air Quality Index could impact older adults, children, people with respiratory or cardiac diseases, and people with asthma, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

It is recommended that people take more breaks and do less strenuous activities on Air Quality Alert days.

To help reduce air pollution, consider avoiding driving, refueling your car in the evening, and limiting your use of gasoline-powered equipment.

