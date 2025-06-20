Air Show announces free parking, shuttle rides to Flight Fest

VANDALIA — The Air Show has announced changes to parking for those looking to enjoy Flight Fest.
Due to “unprecedented response,” the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Show and the city of Vandalia are providing free shuttle rides to the Flight Fest.
Free Parking will be available in the General Admission lot on Airshow Ground with shuttle service to the Vandalia Recreation Center (1111 Stonequarry Road).
Flight Fest takes place from 6-10 p.m.
The Air Show also encouraged the use of ride-share services.
