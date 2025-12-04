Airline to add new nonstop service at Ohio airport

COLUMBUS — Frontier Airlines announced a new nonstop service on Thursday from John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida.

The service will be operating three times a week, according to a spokesperson.

With the new route, Frontier will serve four destinations nonstop from CMH.

“There’s a lot to be excited about as we head into 2026—from expanding our network to rolling out our new First Class experience – and we’re thrilled to offer Columbus-area consumers even more affordable flight options as we continue to grow with new nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines.

The new flights will begin on Mar. 8, 2026.

To celebrate, Frontier will be offering flights as low as $49.

Tickets must be purchased by December 10, 2025, by 11:59 p.m. Sale fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of the week from March 6, 2026, to April 13, 2026.

Not all markets are available for every travel date.

Round-trip purchases are not required.

