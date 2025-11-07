Airlines to start cancelling flights, cut air traffic amid ongoing Government shutdown

DAYTON — The government shutdown is now reaching its 38th day, as airlines prepare to start cancelling flights today.

The goal is to cut air traffic by 10% at the nation’s 40 busiest airports.

While Dayton International Airport doesn’t make the list, many flights out of Dayton are going to those major airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is ordering US airlines to slash thousands of flights every day heading into the weekend.

After working without pay for more than a month, there has been a surge in air traffic controllers calling in sick.

The staffing crunch prompted the announcement from the FAA.

News Center 7 spoke to a retired Air Traffic Controller, Collin Scoggins, who spent 34 years in the role.

“You know, that’s a pretty big reduction. Like even on the worst day of delays, we’ve never reached 10%,” Scoggins said. “It’s an impact all over, it’s an impact to everybody.”

Air travel is tightly connected, so one cancellation here or there can cause a ripple effect on other flights.

