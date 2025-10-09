Alan Jackson announces final star-studded concert before he retires from touring

By WHIO Staff and WSBTV.com News Staff

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia native and country music legend Alan Jackson has announced his final concert to mark the end of his touring career.

Jackson, who grew up in Coweta County, will perform his final concert on June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The concert, titled ‘Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale,’ will feature an all-star lineup including fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and more, celebrating Jackson’s illustrious career.

“We just felt like we had to end it all in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives,” Jackson said, reflecting on his decision to conclude his touring career in Nashville.

Jackson made the decision to stop touring earlier this year. He revealed four years ago that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which affects the nerves.

For his final show, Jackson and his team promise an unforgettable celebration of his career, with more artists expected to be announced.

Registration for presales began Wednesday and will continue through Monday. The ticket presales start on Oct. 15, with general ticket sales opening on Oct. 17, coinciding with Jackson’s birthday.

For each ticket sold, $1.00 will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, with an additional $2.00 matched by a generous donor, supporting research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

