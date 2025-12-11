UPDATE: All lanes reopened after semi crash on I-75 NB in Dayton

All lanes blocked after semi crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:15 p.m.

All lanes have reopened on Interstate 75 northbound near State Route 48 after a crash involving a semi.

The lanes reopened at 6:13 p.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

News Center 7 asked if anyone was injured, but dispatch could not confirm at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

Initial report:

All lanes are blocked after a semi crash on Interstate 75 northbound near State Route 48 in Dayton.

The call came in around 4:35 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

A pickup truck is pinned underneath the semi.

The exit ramp near the crash remains open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

