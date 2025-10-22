All lanes closed after 2 semis involved in crash on I-70 in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash involving a pair of semis on Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning.
The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. to a reported crash on I-70 WB in Preble County at the five-mile marker, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
All lanes on I-70 WB are closed as it heads toward Indiana.
The crash involved two semis with debris all over the interstate, OSHP said.
The OSHP dispatcher told News Center 7 that an alternate route will be available for drivers.
They are rerouting traffic off I-70 WB to U.S. 127. Drivers can take U.S. 40 and get back onto I-70 in Indiana.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
