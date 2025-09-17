UPDATE: All lanes open after construction worker hit on I-70, OSHP says

Crash on I-70 at State Route 235 Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE: @2:15 A.M.

State troopers are investigating after a construction worker was hit on Interstate 70 early Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded just before 1:20 p.m. to reports of a crash on I-70 westbound near State Route 235, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

All lanes are back open on I-70 WB.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that a construction worker was hit.

We have contacted OSHP to learn the worker’s condition and what caused the crash.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

