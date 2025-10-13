All lanes closed due to crash on I-71 in Greene County

Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded to a crash on an Ohio interstate Sunday night.

State troopers from OSP’s Wilmington post were dispatched just before 8:20 p.m. to a crash on Interstate 71 northbound past State Route 72 in Greene County, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

All lanes are currently closed on I-71 NB in Greene County.

No other information about the crash is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

