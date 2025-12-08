UPDATE: All lanes open after crash involving semi on I-75 SB in Moraine

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 7:50 P.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Moraine on Sunday.
The crash involved three vehicles, including a semi.
All lanes were reopened around 7:45 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 75 Sunday night.
Moraine officers and medics were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. to I-75 southbound near Dryden Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Moraine Police dispatcher.
All lanes are closed on I-75 SB approaching Dryden Road.
The Moraine Police dispatcher told News Center 7 that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi.
Two wreckers are at the scene.
News Center 7 has contacted Moraine Police to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
