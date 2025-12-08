UPDATE: All lanes open after crash involving semi on I-75 SB in Moraine

Crash near I-75 at Dryden Road Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 7:50 P.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Moraine on Sunday.

The crash involved three vehicles, including a semi.

All lanes were reopened around 7:45 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 75 Sunday night.

Moraine officers and medics were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. to I-75 southbound near Dryden Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Moraine Police dispatcher.

All lanes are closed on I-75 SB approaching Dryden Road.

The Moraine Police dispatcher told News Center 7 that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi.

Two wreckers are at the scene.

News Center 7 has contacted Moraine Police to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

