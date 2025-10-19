UPDATE: Officers, medics respond to crash on State Route 4 in Montgomery Co.

Dayton police lights
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 10:05 P.M.

Officers and medics responded to a crash on a major state route in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Huber Heights police and medics were dispatched around 8:31 p.m. to State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road on reports of a crash, according to a Huber Heights dispatcher supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

All lanes were previously closed on SR-4 northbound at Chambersburg Road.

No other information about the crash was currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!