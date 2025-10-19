UPDATE: Officers, medics respond to crash on State Route 4 in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 10:05 P.M.

Officers and medics responded to a crash on a major state route in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

Huber Heights police and medics were dispatched around 8:31 p.m. to State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road on reports of a crash, according to a Huber Heights dispatcher supervisor.

All lanes were previously closed on SR-4 northbound at Chambersburg Road.

No other information about the crash was currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

