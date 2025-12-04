All lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County early Thursday morning.
State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 5:23 a.m. to a reported crash on I-75 northbound near State Route 571, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
OHGO’s website reports that all lanes are closed on I-75 NB near SR-571.
The OSHP dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that several vehicles were involved in the crash.
At least one person is injured.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
