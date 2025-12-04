All lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miami County

Ohio State Highway Patrol STAFF PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County early Thursday morning.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is TRACKING this crash. He has ways for you to get around it LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 5:23 a.m. to a reported crash on I-75 northbound near State Route 571, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

OHGO’s website reports that all lanes are closed on I-75 NB near SR-571.

The OSHP dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that several vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least one person is injured.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

