All lanes closed due to semi fire on Interstate 70 in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers responded to a semi fire on Interstate 70 late Saturday night.

State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 11:24 p.m. to the I-70 EB near State Route 503 on a reported semi fire, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

All lanes are closed on I-70 EB approaching State Route 503 exit in Preble County.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

