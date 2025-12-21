All lanes closed due to semi fire on Interstate 70 in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers responded to a semi fire on Interstate 70 late Saturday night.
State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 11:24 p.m. to the I-70 EB near State Route 503 on a reported semi fire, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
All lanes are closed on I-70 EB approaching State Route 503 exit in Preble County.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
