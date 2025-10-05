All lanes closed on I-70 EB due to crash in Huber Heights

Video from an iWitness 7 Viewer shows a large fire on I-70 EB.

HUBER HEIGHTS — All lanes are closed on the eastbound Interstate 70 due to a crash in Huber Heights early Sunday morning.

Around 1:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a crash on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

All lanes are closed on I-70 Eastbound while crews investigate.

This is a developing story; we will continue to update.

