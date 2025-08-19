All lanes shut down on I-70 WB due to flipped semi

HUBER HEIGHTS — A flipped semi has closed down all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Huber Heights early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 4:30 a.m. Huber Heights crews responded to I-70 Westbound near Brandt Pike on reports of a semi that had flipped on its side.

TRENDING STORIES:

Huber Heights police confirmed that all lanes on I-70 Westbound will be closed for “the time being” while crews work to clear the semi.

It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.

ODOT camera footage shows a semi on its side, blocking the entire interstate.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the semi flipping and will update this story once we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group