All lanes shut down on I-70 WB due to flipped semi

I-70 Flipped Semi Huber Heights (Ohio Department Of Transportation)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — A flipped semi has closed down all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Huber Heights early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 4:30 a.m. Huber Heights crews responded to I-70 Westbound near Brandt Pike on reports of a semi that had flipped on its side.

TRENDING STORIES:

Huber Heights police confirmed that all lanes on I-70 Westbound will be closed for “the time being” while crews work to clear the semi.

It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.

ODOT camera footage shows a semi on its side, blocking the entire interstate.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the semi flipping and will update this story once we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!