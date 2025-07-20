Almost 1500 outages reported after storms moved through parts of region

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power after storms moved through parts of the region on Saturday.

Almost 1500 outages are reported throughout the region.

AES Ohio is reporting that 570 customers are without power as of 11:50 p.m., according to its outage map.

As previously reported by News Center 7, two possible tornadoes were reported in Clark and Shelby counties Saturday evening.

This includes:

  • Champaign: 553
  • Clinton: 2
  • Greene: 5

First Energy is reporting that fewer than 900 customers are without power across the region as of 11:47 p.m., its outage map stated.

This includes:

  • Clark: 845
  • Champaign: 41

First Energy is reporting that the bulk of the Clark County outages are in Moorfield Township. There are almost 800 customers without power.

We will update this developing story.

