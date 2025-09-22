Almost 1900 outages reported across region

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people are without power on Sunday night.

AES Ohio reports that almost 1,900 customers are without power across the region, according to its website.

The AES Outage map shows that the bulk of the outages are reported on State Route 202 and U.S. 40 in Miami County.

The following counties are reporting outages:

  • Miami County- 1,650
  • Montgomery County- 199
  • Clinton County- 8
  • Darke County- 4
  • Greene County- 1

