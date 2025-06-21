Almost 3K Nintendo Switch 2 Game consoles stolen from semi truck

Switch Consoles Stolen Colorado ( Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

COLORADO — Deputies are investigating after nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 Game consoles were stolen from a semi truck in Colorado.

On June 8, around 8:10 a.m., deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Love’s Truck Stop in the Town of Bennett, Colorado, after a “high-dollar cargo heist” took place, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

A semi-truck driver reported that during a pre-trip inspection, he discovered that his trailer had been broken into and several pallets of the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles were stolen.

In total, 2,810 consoles were stolen. Each console is valued at $499.

The total cost of the stolen consoles is estimated to be more than $1.4 million, according to the post.

The driver was en route from Nintendo of America in Redmond, Washington, to a GameStop store in Grapevine, Texas.

He told deputies he did not know what was in the trailer, only that it was games or toys.

Investigators say they are still not sure whether the heist occurred in the Town of Bennett or in another city where the truck stopped.

The suspects, if caught, could face charges of felony theft valued at $1 million or more, as well as Criminal Mischief.

