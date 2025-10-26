Alter, Ohio State football legend dies from kidney disease complications

MIAMI VALLEY — Local legend and NFL star Nick Mangold has died due to complications from kidney disease, the New York Jets announced on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mangold died Saturday night at the age of 41.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, two weeks ago, Mangold said in a social media post that he was undergoing dialysis while pursuing a kidney transplant.

Mangold was diagnosed with a genetic defect that led to chronic kidney disease during his rookie season with the New York Jets in 2006.

He is a member of the Ohio State Athletic Hall of Fame and won the National Championship in 2002.

Mangold went on to play 11 seasons with the Jets and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

The AP reports that Mangold was released by the team in 2017 and didn’t play that season. The following year, he signed a one-day contract with the Jets to officially retire as a member of the team.

He was also elected into the Alter High School Hall of Fame in 2012.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson obtained a statement from Archbishop Alter High School about Mangold’s death.

"As you can imagine, this is a difficult time for the Mangold family, and the Alter community. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn his passing. Nick was a true role model on and off the field. He not only modeled the way, but he encouraged all of our hearts with his strength, leadership and humility. He was a champion in every sense of the word. We hold his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Alter community in our prayers. May we be comforted by the knowledge that Nick rests with our Savior now." — Archbishop Alter High School President Lourdes Lambert

Mangold is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four children, Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group