‘Always look out for each other;’ Neighbor runs into burning home, rescues man after explosion

PIQUA — A house fire and explosion shook a Miami County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion happened in the 1100 block of Covington Avenue in Piqua around 3 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Family members identify the man inside the house as Brian Markin.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with second-degree burns, but is expected to survive.

Julio Deleom said he was going to the market with his family when he heard the explosion and saw fire.

Without hesitation, Deleom said he stopped traffic and ran down Covington Avenue to the house.

Neighbors captured a picture of Deleom pulling Markin out of the house.

“I ran in, yelled for help, and the guy was lying on the floor, so I picked him up and pulled him out,” Deleom said. “I kept asking, is there anybody else in the house? He said ‘No, it’s just me.’”

Officials have not confirmed the cause of this explosion, but Piqua Fire Department Chief Lee Adams said there was the presence of natural gas within the debris.

“I still feel the adrenaline rush, it’s not every day you run into a home that is engulfed in flames after an explosion,” Deleom said.

