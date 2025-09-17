Amazon bringing new facility to Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Amazon has announced plans to open a new delivery facility in Warren County, according to our news partner at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The facility is planned for Turtlecreek Township and will create more than 125 full-time jobs.

WCPO reports it will feature a “new state-of-the-art same-day delivery” operation.

“Ohio continues to be an ideal location for growing our operations and serving our customers. Since 2010, we’ve invested more than $35 billion and created over 38,000 jobs across the Buckeye State and this new site represents our ongoing commitment to the region,” Kyle DeGuilio, Amazon’s regional senior economic development manager, said in a press release obtained by WCPO.

Amazon has several facilities in Ohio, including at least three in the Miami Valley.

The new facility is in response to the growing customer demand in northern Cincinnati and its surrounding communities.

Starting pay for full-time positions is anticipated to be around $20.50 per hour, plus comprehensive benefits from the first day.

“Partnership is an important part of this community and we’re pleased to support Amazon as they launch an innovative new facility in Turtlecreek Township,” Tammy Boggs, Turtlecreek Township administrator, said in a press release.

Boggs said the township and the county launched a joint initiative several years ago to turn land owned by Ohio’s correctional system into an economic development opportunity.

“With the vision and support of Core5 Industrial Partners, this initiative turned into a world class logistics park that provides companies like Amazon with the access, reliable utilities and available work force that they need to succeed,” Boggs said.

A timeline for when the facility will be completed and opened was not initially made available.

