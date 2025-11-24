Amazon driver delivering packages runs into apartment building, extinguishes fire

HUBER HEIGHTS — An Amazon delivery driver ran into a building and put out a kitchen fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire happened at an apartment building along Queen Anne Court in Huber Heights around 2 p.m.

Huber Heights Fire Division Battalion Chief Robert Williams said the fire happened in the kitchen but didn’t spread throughout the rest of the unit.

That’s due to the actions of the delivery driver, who is listed in the report as 60-year-old Matthew Siemazsko.

The report said he was delivering a package, saw smoke, ran to his delivery van, and grabbed his fire extinguisher.

Siemazsko then ran into the building, saving lives and the entire apartment building.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s nice to have people like that who are willing to step up when needed,” Williams said.

Once Siemazsko finished talking with the police and fire department, he hopped right back into his van and got back to work.

News Center 7 reached out to Amazon to get in contact with Siemazsko, but we haven’t heard back yet.

