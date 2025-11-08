Amazon semi crashes into area pond

WAPAKONETA — Crews worked for hours to get an Amazon truck out of an area pond Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash at 251 Industrial Drive near the Wapak Dog Park around 6:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- A large police presence reported in Kettering neighborhood
- Supreme Court issues emergency order to block full SNAP food aid payments
- Police respond to ‘suspicious’ bull rider
Photos show the semi submerged in the pond, with its trailer ripped open.
As of 10:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the truck out.
Dispatchers said they were not aware of any injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group