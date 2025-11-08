Amazon semi crashes into area pond

Semi into pond (iWitness7)
By WHIO Staff

WAPAKONETA — Crews worked for hours to get an Amazon truck out of an area pond Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash at 251 Industrial Drive near the Wapak Dog Park around 6:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos show the semi submerged in the pond, with its trailer ripped open.

As of 10:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the truck out.

Dispatchers said they were not aware of any injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!