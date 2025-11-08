Amazon semi crashes into area pond

WAPAKONETA — Crews worked for hours to get an Amazon truck out of an area pond Saturday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash at 251 Industrial Drive near the Wapak Dog Park around 6:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Photos show the semi submerged in the pond, with its trailer ripped open.

As of 10:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the truck out.

Dispatchers said they were not aware of any injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

