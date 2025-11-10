Amazon semi found at fault in I-75 crash that killed 34-year-old man

A serious crash on I-75 in downtown Dayton has impacted traffic through the city.

DAYTON — Additional details have been released about a deadly I-75 crash.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on Nov. 6 on northbound I-75, just north of Second Street.

The crash involved a work truck, two semis, and a work van.

The driver of the work van, 34-year-old Kevin Brendle, died from his injuries.

An Amazon Semi was traveling north on I-75 when it got too close to Brendle’s car, which was slowed for traffic, and rear-ended him, according to a Dayton police crash report.

This pushed Brendle into a work truck that was stopped for traffic.

Brendle’s car was also pushed into another semi.

His car then continued to be pushed by the Amazon semi into the concrete median.

It is not known if the brake lights were working on Brendle’s car, according to the crash report.

The crash report lists the Amazon semi as the at-fault driver.

The crash shut down the I-75 northbound for several hours.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police to see if the at-fault driver was cited or is facing any charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

