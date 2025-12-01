Ambulance crashes, overturns at Ohio hospital

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An ambulance crashed and overturned at a hospital in Ohio on Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
The crash happened outside Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights.
WOIO-19 TV captured footage from the scene, which showed an ambulance on its side.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in this crash or how it occurred.
