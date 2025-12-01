Ambulance crashes, overturns at Ohio hospital

Ambulance crash Garfield Heights (Courtesy of WOIO-19 TV)
By WHIO Staff

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — An ambulance crashed and overturned at a hospital in Ohio on Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The crash happened outside Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights.

WOIO-19 TV captured footage from the scene, which showed an ambulance on its side.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in this crash or how it occurred.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

