‘An amazing weekend;’ Thousands attend Dayton Air Show despite scorching temperatures

Thousands attend Dayton Air Show despite scorching temperatures

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Thousands of people attended the 2025 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this weekend.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to organizers about how the annual event went LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

It was a hot weekend, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from catching some of their favorite pilots in the sky.

CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show spokesperson Ken Kreitzer said the weather was great, considering there was sunshine all weekend and a slight breeze.

“It was an amazing weekend with all of our friends from Dayton, and all of our airshow friends,” Kreitzer said.

However, the heat was too much for some attendees.

In total, 120 people stopped by the medical tents to be treated for heat-related issues, and 14 of those people were taken off-site, according to Kreitzer.

Organizers know the heat was coming and planned for it.

“We had air-conditioned buses that were available, so you can go inside and get in the air conditioning. We also had a giant misting stations that were water-based with fans that kind of gave you a mist to cool down,” Kreitzer said.

