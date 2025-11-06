‘An impact to everybody;’ Air traffic to be reduced by 10% across 40 major airports

OHIO — The ongoing government shutdown is forcing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to take drastic action.

The FAA announced a reduction in air traffic at airports across the country starting tomorrow.

This will lead to delays and cancellations nationwide.

After working without pay for more than a month, air traffic control sick calls have surged.

The staffing crunch prompted the announcement.

Colin Scoggins was an air traffic controller for 34 years before he retired.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to him Thursday about the FAA ordering a 10% reduction of flights at the country’s 40 busiest airports.

“You know, that’s a pretty big reduction. Like even on the worst day of delays, we’ve never reached 10%,” Scoggins said. “It’s an impact all over, it’s an impact to everybody.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

