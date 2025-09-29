An Ohio apple orchard target of stolen apples in 4 separate incidents

PATASKALA apple farm stolen apples
By WHIO Staff

PATASKALA — U-Pick farm in Downtown Pataskala, Ohio, has experienced a series of thefts over the past three weeks, prompting calls to the local sheriff’s office and the pressing of charges.

The farm, located at 9399 Morse Rd. SW, has reported four incidents where apples were hidden from the checkout crew, leading to a total of $720 worth of stolen produce. The amounts in each incident were $80, $80, $160, and a record $400 in the most recent case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

U-Pick has implemented a strict policy where any apples hidden from the checkout crew result in a call to the sheriff’s office. This policy aims to deter theft and ensure accountability.

The farm has expressed gratitude towards the local sheriff’s office for their assistance in handling these incidents, which have become a significant concern for the business.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!