An Ohio woman murdered in 2001; her ex-husband found guilty 24 years later

HURON COUNTY — A 2001 cold case murder has been closed after a Huron County jury found a Sandusky man guilty of the murder of his ex-wife.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 50-year-old Paul Hicks was arrested in April on charges connected to the 2001 disappearance of his ex-wife, Regina Rowe Hicks.

After a two-week trial, Hicks was found guilty on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a spokesperson.

You cannot outrun your past – eventually, as this defendant has learned, your evil catches up to you,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

On Oct. 18, 2001, at around 8 p.m., Regina Rowe Hicks left her boyfriend’s house to pick up her son, but she never arrived.

Four days later, on Oct. 22, her car was found in a pond at Section Line Road 30 in Willard with her body inside.

“I’m grateful for the jury’s discernment to finally right this wrong,” said Yost.

