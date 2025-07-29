Another Miami Valley city bans sale of adult-use marijuana

BELLBROOK — Another city in the Miami Valley decided to ban the sale of adult-use marijuana.
The City of Bellbrook allowed community members to share their opinions on the ban during their meeting Monday night.
However, no one stepped up.
Bellbrook City Manager Rob Schommer said it appears to be in the best interest of the community to make that stance permanent.
“The primary things, especially when we recently spoke to some of the advocacy groups for recreational marijuana, facilities, and sales, and we exchanged some good information in doing so, is the fact that the City of Bellbrook is small,” Schommer said.
