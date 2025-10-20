Another round of frost is possible this week... here’s when and why

DAYTON — Fall is here to stay it seems. Another cold front will move through Tuesday which will bring frost back to the Miami Valley. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

After the soaking rain Sunday, a second cold front is moving in for our Tuesday. It will not be nearly as wet or windy, but a few isolated showers are possible both in the early morning then again in the afternoon. Many areas will remain dry through.

When frost could move back in

The bigger story is going to be for the chilly and cold air behind it. Wednesday will be the first day of the season with highs stuck in the 50s, running 10 degrees below average! The first average high temperature in the 50s is October 3rd, so we are a little behind schedule.

