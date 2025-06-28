Apartment complex remains without A/C amid dangerous heat

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — People at a local apartment complex have been without air conditioning amid sweltering temperatures

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with residents at the apartment. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

News Center 7 previously reported that people at Wentworth Hi-rise said it was cooler outside than in their apartments.

Days later, they are saying that’s still the case.

