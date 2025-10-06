Apparent motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-75 in Dayton

US-35 at I-75 (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — An apparent motorcycle crash blocked traffic on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Monday.

The crash occurred on the US-35 Westbound ramp to Interstate 75 N around 6 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

OHGO lists that the ramp is currently closed.

Traffic cameras show several police cruisers blocking the highway.

An ambulance was on scene, but has since left.

Additional information about this crash wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

