Applications open for program that helps families with Christmas gifts

Shopping cart with Christmas gifts
Holiday shopping FILE PHOTO: Christmas deals are already starting to be rolled out this year. (Simonforstock - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

TROY — Applications are now available for the 2025 Larry Ray Memorial COPS program, according to the Troy Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This program helps chosen families with gifts and clothing for their children for Christmas.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s administered by the Miami County FOP Lodge 58, according to the police department.

Applications can be picked up from the department’s records section, which is located at 124 E Main Street in Troy.

The records section is in the lobby and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Completed applications need to be returned to the records sections by Dec. 1, according to the department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!