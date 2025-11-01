Applications open for program that helps families with Christmas gifts

FILE PHOTO: Christmas deals are already starting to be rolled out this year.

TROY — Applications are now available for the 2025 Larry Ray Memorial COPS program, according to the Troy Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This program helps chosen families with gifts and clothing for their children for Christmas.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s administered by the Miami County FOP Lodge 58, according to the police department.

Applications can be picked up from the department’s records section, which is located at 124 E Main Street in Troy.

The records section is in the lobby and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Completed applications need to be returned to the records sections by Dec. 1, according to the department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group