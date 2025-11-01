Applications open for program that helps families with Christmas gifts

TROY — Applications are now available for the 2025 Larry Ray Memorial COPS program, according to the Troy Police Department.
This program helps chosen families with gifts and clothing for their children for Christmas.
It’s administered by the Miami County FOP Lodge 58, according to the police department.
Applications can be picked up from the department’s records section, which is located at 124 E Main Street in Troy.
The records section is in the lobby and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Completed applications need to be returned to the records sections by Dec. 1, according to the department.
