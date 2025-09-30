Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Girl Scouts renew partnership after nearly a year apart

CINCINNATI — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati and the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio have come back together nearly a year after the Archdiocese discontinued its partnership with the organization.

Archbishop Robert Casey and officials with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio (GSWO) spoke about their reforged relationship at a press conference on Tuesday, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Leaders said the organizations had “intentional dialogue, grounded in mutual respect and a shared dedication to the well-being of girls” over recent months, and that led to a renewed partnership.

In late October 2024, former Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr announced the discontinuation of their partnership after Girl Scouts of the USA “embraced and promoted an impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality.”

With the new partnership, Girl Scout troops are welcome on Catholic campuses with the support and approval of the parish pastor, after entering into the Archdiocese and GSWO Facility Use Agreement with parishes.

Casey said he’s proud of the dialogue the Archdiocese has had with the Girl Scouts. He said they’ve focused on their shared desire to help young women grow, opposed to their differences.

“Girl Scouts is a secular organization and as such, they do not share all of our views. As the Catholic Church, we are called to uphold the gospel and teach young people the truth of the Catholic faith,” Casey said. “Despite these differences, we have reached a mutual understanding that allows us to fulfill our mission as Church in the faithful formation of young girls, while also accessing all that is best about Girl Scouting.”

WCPO reported that while the agreement outlines requirements for using Catholic facilities and the logistics behind that, it also mentions that it ”shall not be construed as indicating that the Archdiocese or the Catholic Facilities endorse all policies or programs of GSWO" and vice versa.

Under the agreement, the Girl Scouts also agreed not to promote programs, resources, views, or positions that contradict or undermine the policies of the Archdiocese or Catholic teachings on faith or morals.

The agreement also gives the Archdiocese the power to dismiss scout leaders, employees, volunteers, and/or entire troops that violate the agreement, WCPO reported.

The agreement between the two organizations will be in place for the next three years.

“At Girl Scouts, we believe that a part of girls’ healthy development is encouraging girls in their spiritual journey, through partnerships with their individual faith communities. This renewed partnership allows our Catholic Girl Scouts to have the support of their family and the Catholic community as they grow in courage, confidence, and character,” Aimée Sproles, President & CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, said.

