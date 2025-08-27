Archdiocese of Cincinnati issues statement after deadly shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school

DAYTON — A shooter opened fire Wednesday morning during Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 other people before killing himself.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati issued a statement Wednesday afternoon calling the shooting a “senseless tragedy.”

“Our hearts are one with the families of Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis as they grieve and begin to process the senseless tragedy that occurred today. Let us pray for all those impacted, especially those who were injured or lost their lives. May Our Lady of Peace intercede for us and assist us in the care of our children and families,” Archbishop Robert Casey said.

This story will be updated.

