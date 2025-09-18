Are you missing a pig? Owner sought after pig found in Logan County

Lost pig in Logan Co. Photo contributed by Dog Warden of Logan County (via Facebook) (Dog Warden of Logan County (via Facebook) /Dog Warden of Logan County (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

If you are missing a pig across the area, it may have been found.

The Dog Warden of Logan County posted pictures on social media of a lost pig recently found in the area.

“Who lost a pig?” They said. “(State Route) 273 heading back to (the) Long Island area.”

Contact the Dog Warden of Logan County at (937) 592-5731 if you have any information.

