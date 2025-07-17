Are Your Streets Safer? Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

Road diets, speed bumps, new construction—has any of it led to safer streets? News Center 7 investigates how these affect you Thursday at 5:00.

Are Your Streets Any Safer? - Thursday on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — What do you think of another road project? Road diets, speed bumps, and new construction—have any of them led to safer streets in the Miami Valley?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 reporter Mike Campbell investigates how all of these affect you, and how something new in the works could impact your commute. Watch Today on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group