Area 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on interstate

BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky — An 18-year-old from Butler County died after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 275 in Kentucky Tuesday night, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

The crash happened on I-275 west near the 5.5-mile marker in Boone County.

Maxwell Trentman, of West Chester, was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Trentman reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, slid off the road and hit a guardrail.

The impact broke the motorcycle into pieces and threw Trentman into the middle of the road, WCPO-9 reported.

Officials said he was hit by four drivers who were unable to avoid him.

Medics pronounced Trentman dead on scene, according to our media partner.

Another motorcyclist lost control and crashed due to the debris, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit.

