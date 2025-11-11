Area ballpark announces holiday light display

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons announced a holiday display at Day Air Ballpark this winter season.

Deck the Diamond is an outdoor walk-through holiday lights show with holiday-themed activities, according to a spokesperson.

Deck the Diamon will run from Nov.14 through Jan. 3, nightly from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The walk-thru will feature over 1 million holiday lights and a synchronized music and light show every 10 minutes.

Other activities include a scavenger hunt, a train ride, live music performances, ornament decorating, letters to Santa, and more.

“We’re transforming Day Air Ballpark, located in the heart of the Water Street District, into a winter wonderland filled with activities for guests of all ages. Extending the use of our facility well into our off-season from baseball games,” said Dayton Dragons president and general manager Robert Murphy.

Pre-purchased tickets for Monday through Thursday are $12 and $14 on Friday at dragonsdeckthediamond.com.

There is also a flexible date ticket, where you can pick the date.

A limited number of tickets are available each night, and advance purchases are encouraged.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office or by calling (937) 228-2287.

The Merry Market, North Pole Express, and all food and beverage items are additional purchases to the tickets.

