Area ballpark announces holiday light display

Area ballpark announces holiday light display (Scott Kessler/Staff)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons announced a holiday display at Day Air Ballpark this winter season.

Deck the Diamond is an outdoor walk-through holiday lights show with holiday-themed activities, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Deck the Diamon will run from Nov.14 through Jan. 3, nightly from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The walk-thru will feature over 1 million holiday lights and a synchronized music and light show every 10 minutes.

Other activities include a scavenger hunt, a train ride, live music performances, ornament decorating, letters to Santa, and more.

“We’re transforming Day Air Ballpark, located in the heart of the Water Street District, into a winter wonderland filled with activities for guests of all ages. Extending the use of our facility well into our off-season from baseball games,” said Dayton Dragons president and general manager Robert Murphy.

Pre-purchased tickets for Monday through Thursday are $12 and $14 on Friday at dragonsdeckthediamond.com.

There is also a flexible date ticket, where you can pick the date.

A limited number of tickets are available each night, and advance purchases are encouraged.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office or by calling (937) 228-2287.

The Merry Market, North Pole Express, and all food and beverage items are additional purchases to the tickets.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!