Area cooling centers to open due to forecasted heat this weekend

Area cooling centers to open due to forecasted heat this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see its warmest temperatures this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County announced that several cooling centers will be opened this weekend, according to a social media post.

Storm Center 7 says our hottest temperatures of the year are on the horizon.

We will see highs in the low 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees this weekend.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton has utilized its three recreation centers as “cooling centers” this weekend. They are open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The locations are:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center- 2021 W. Third Street

Lohrey Recreation Center- 2366 Glenarm Avenue

Northwest Recreation Center- 1600 Princeton Avenue

Other cooling centers across Montgomery County include:

Payne Recreation Center in Moraine- 3800 Main Street (Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Vandalia Recreation Center- 111 Stonequarry Road (Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Washington Township Recreation Center- 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road (Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

News Center 7 will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group