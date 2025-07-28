Area coroner asking for help finding family of man who recently died

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The coroner’s office in Wayne County, Indiana, is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died.

Arthur Thompson, 66, died on July 26 in Cambridge City, Indiana.

The coroner’s office believes Thompson previously lived in Florida or Georgia, but has been unable to locate his family to notify them.

“Our goal is simple: to ensure Mr. Thompson is not forgotten and that his loved ones are notified and given the chance to say goodbye,” the office shared on social media.

The office is asking anyone who knew Thompson to contact them by either sending them a message on Facebook, emailing them at coroner@co.wayne.in.us, or leaving a voicemail at (765) 973-9469.

