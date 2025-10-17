Area coroner warning of increase in overdose activity, deaths

By WHIO Staff

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — An area coroner’s office issued a warning of an increase in overdose activity and deaths occurring.

The Wayne County, Indiana, Coroner’s Office shared on social media that in the past 30 days, they have investigated five suspected overdose deaths.

“That number is higher than during the same period last year and reflects a concerning trend in our community,” the post read.

The coroner’s office also indicated that area law enforcement and first responders are seeing an increase in overdose and “man down” calls across the county within the last 30 days.

“Information shared with our office suggests that a more potent or dangerous supply of narcotics may be present in the area,” the office said in the post.

The office is urging everyone to stay alert, check on friends and family, and call for help immediately if they suspect an overdose.

Naloxone and fentanyl test strips can be acquired in the state of Ohio either by visiting a Project DAWN Location or through the Ohio Department of Health via NaloxoneOhio.

